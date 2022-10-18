Reason behind popularity of adventure sports – Satiating adrenaline rush through bungy jumping

By Niharika Nigam,

When we hear the word ‘adventure’, it brings to mind ‘thrill’, ‘adrenaline rush’, and an exciting venture into the unknown, a feeling that most youngsters would like to be associated with. But, why only youngsters? With disposable incomes, more access to a fit and healthy lifestyle, and probably a western influence of the ‘life starts after 60’ philosophy, not only millennials, but people in their 40s and 50s are putting adventure sports on their bucket list!

Be it jumping from a cliff or flying in the wide-open canvas of the sky, people are desperate to tick off these activities on their bucket lists. However, some extreme adventure sports have a set age limit, like bungy jumping, making it the most sought-after activity among college graduates or young corporates.

Adventure activities have always been popular among youth

With the general age bracket for bungy jumping falling in 12-45 years, you might have a reason to regret not making it till now, or you might be desperate to take that ‘leap of faith’. This once-in-a-lifetime experience makes this adventure sport one of the most sought-after activities among youngsters and adrenaline junkies. While adventure for our forefathers would have meant hunting in the wild, today, extreme adventure sports like paragliding, bungy jumping, and white-water river rafting define the adrenaline rush among youth today.



Also Read | What should every adventure enthusiast be aware of before engaging in adventure sports?

COVID-19 pandemic & the growing desperation

The unprecedented crisis in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic brought in a series of lockdowns and restrictions, as the whole world was shut behind doors. A lot of youngsters suffered from the feeling of FOMO (Feeling of Missing Out) during this hard time. This growing desperation has given way to the boom in the tourism and adventure sports segment as people rush to their favorite tourist destinations like Goa and Rishikesh where they can also get a dose of adventure.

Why you should go for bungy jumping once in a lifetime

Adventure sports are the best way to escape from mundane life. While trekking, kayaking, water rafting, and rock climbing are popular activities, only a few choose to jump off a bungy platform or an aircraft thousands of feet above the ground (scuba diving). In meme language, only ‘legends’ can do that. Well, if you are fit with healthy body weight, you can go for these thrilling activities, no matter the age. However, it would be best to consult a doctor or jump coach, if you are above 45 years of age or have any medical condition.

Why bungy jumping?

Quite popular among youth, bungy jumping is a therapy for your body, mind, and soul indeed. When you prepare to jump off that platform, then you are just trying to overcome your fear and once you are in the air, you forget all your worries. This is the best part of this extreme adventure and people who start this activity with shaking legs, come back again and again as if they get addicted to the height, the adrenaline rush.

Bungy jumping has recently gained the attention of youth as Rishikesh, the adventure capital of India and Goa, the land of serene beaches, started tourism and adventure activities recently. The bungy jumping platforms at both destinations are managed by ex-army officers and personnel, which means there is no compromise on safety.

The bungy jumping platforms are often set in the lap of nature with beautiful surroundings. This means, being in a dense forest or in between the cliffs surrounded by majestic mountains, where there is no network and no sight of the concrete world. This takes the adventure enthusiasts away from the chaos of the daily life routine, a true bliss in a fast-moving world. And who knows you may get answers to some tough questions in your mind, while you meditate with a world upside down, legs tied to long elastic ropes.



(The author is Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)