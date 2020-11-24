  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ready to fly Indians to countries like Saudi Arabia when they ease restrictions: Govt

By: |
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 10:48 PM

It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.

Under the bilateral air bubble pacts, the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.Under the bilateral air bubble pacts, the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

The government is ready to fly passengers to countries like Saudi Arabia whenever they remove restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said India has been operating international flights under Vande Bharat Mission since May 6 and now has air bubble arrangements with 22 countries.

Related News

“Some countries, including Saudi Arabia, have not removed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals. We are ready to fly passengers to these countries when the restrictions are eased,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Under the bilateral air bubble pacts, the airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

While India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, Indian airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the air bubble pacts since July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Ready to fly Indians to countries like Saudi Arabia when they ease restrictions Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Travelers pay attention! No free COVID-19 tests for travel purpose, says Goa minister
2Ayodhya Airport to be renamed as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Yogi Adityanath govt decides
3Move over Japan’s Cherry Blossoms, Kerala’s pristine ‘blooming tales’ are wowing tourists and how!