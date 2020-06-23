Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra Puri LIVE: Historic annual chariot procession to be held without devotees

Rath Yatra LIVE: In a good news for millions of devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to hold the historic historic Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha’s Puri. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri will start on Tuesday. There are some conditions of Rath Yatra including no attendance by general public. Earlier on June 18, SC had stayed the Puri Rath Yatra in the wake of Coronavirus Pandemic. on Monday, the SC modified its order and permitted the traditional procession of chariots after Odisha government’s stand that it will be organised in a limited way with no public attendance.
SC also directed the state government to impose curfew during the time of procession in the coastal town Puri where the annual Lord Jagannnath Rath Yatra is held.
Meanwhile in Gujarat, the High Court said that it will not modify it earlier order in which it directed that the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad should be held within the temple premise only. Gujarat HC rejected application moved by the state government regarding the issue.The Gujarat government pleaded before the court that it will also impose curfew on the route of Rath Yatra and will allow only few people to attend Rath Yatra with just three chariots.
Highlights
In Odisha, preparations are underway for Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath Temple. Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per the top court's order, as per ANI report.
"Hearing continued at the High Court till late last night but we could not get permission for the Rath Yatra due to Coronavirus. I thank the Trustee and Mahant of the temple for understanding the situation and arranging Rath Yatra inside the temple premises," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was quoted as saying by ANI.
Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Odisha government said that the Yatra or the procession will not be conducted in the entire state of Odisha. The SC bench said that it is only considering holding of the Yatra in Puri and not anywhere else in Odisha. (PTI)
During the hearing in the SC, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that without compromising on the health of the people and with the cooperation of the temple trust, the Rath Yatra can be conducted. He said the procession can be confined without hurting the religious sentiments of the people and the Centre can consult with Puri’s Shankaracharya. (PTI)
Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani arrives at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad for RathYatra, to be held inside temple premises.
