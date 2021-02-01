Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6

Visitors can book their slots online on the website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for visitors from Saturday, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays), the statement said.

“Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to COVID-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.e. February 6, 2021 for the public,” it said.

As earlier, nominal registration charges of Rs 50 per visitor will be levied.

To maintain social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, the statement said.

During the tour, visitors will have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance etc., it said.