  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1,100 crore: Trust official

By: |
December 29, 2020 8:37 AM

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple.

ram temple, ram temple in ayodhyaGiriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than Rs 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

The construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Monday.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple. Addressing a press conference here, he said the cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore, while the entire premises will “cost not less than Rs 1,100 crore”. “But, these are all estimation that we need to raise, the seer said.

Related News

The construction of the temple has started and experts from IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Guwahati, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and special engineers from L&T and Tata groups are deliberating on drawing up a plan for strong foundation of the complex, Giriji Maharaj said.

“Options given for the foundation of the temple will be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting (of the trust) (and final selection will be done),” he said.

Giriji Maharaj said the trust, set up by the Centre, has received more than Rs 100 crore worth of donations online till now.

“Besides, we will be reaching out to 4 lakh villages and 11 crore families so that all sections of the society can participate in this initiative,” Giriji Maharaj said. The trust has announced the launch of a mass contact and fund contribution campaign for construction of the temple. The Vidarbha regional office for collection of donations was opened in the city a few days ago.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Ram Temple project likely to cost Rs 1100 crore Trust official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi airport Terminal 3 gets passenger tracking system to manage movement, waiting time amid COVID-19
2Indians may put off travel plans amid spread of new virus strain, possible flight bans: Survey
3New quarantine rules in Mumbai for passengers arriving from UK, Europe, South Africa, Middle East; check details