Ram temple: PM Modi to commence Bhoomi Pujan with Lord Ganesha’s worship, check full itinerary of the day

Hours before the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh Information Department released the detailed itinerary of the events that will unfold over the day. Soon after the arrival of Prime Minister Modi at the temple site at 12:30 PM, the ceremony will set off with the worship of Lord Ganesha who is considered first among equals as per the Hindu rituals. After offering prayers to Lord Ganesha, PM Modi will worship the main shila of the temple which has been made of silver. Bhoomi Pujan of the land where the magnificent temple is to be built will follow next along with worship to eight other small shilas including the koormshila or shila of a turtle, according to an Indian Express report.

The elaborate and detailed series of rituals will culminate when the idol of Lord Rama will be placed at the temple. A lotus flower made of “five elements” will then be positioned on the koormshila marking the installation or pratishthapayami. The final rite will be completed within a small window of less than a minute between 12:44 and 12:45 PM, in accordance with the favourable position of the stars.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi will reach the state capital Lucknow sharp at 10:35 AM in the morning and take a helicopter ride to reach the Saket Degree College helipad in Ayodhya at 11:30 AM. After reaching the city of Lord Rama, his first brief stay will be at the Hanuman Garhi temple where he will stay for seven-odd minutes. Before embarking on his way to the temple land, PM Modi will also visit the make-shift temple of Ram Lalla to seek his blessings before the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Soon after the completion of Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi will address a small gathering on the special occasion before driving back to the helipad. The route to be taken by PM Modi in the city has also been elaborately planned keeping in mind the Covid-19 physical distancing guidelines and high level security arrangements for the Prime Minister. Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar told the Indian Express that all roads leading to the city have been blocked and only a set of limited people will be allowed entry after proper security checks.