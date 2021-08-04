Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees by December 2023: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on August 5 laid the foundation of the temple in a big ceremony

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will be open for devotees by December 2023, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday. Overseeing the project, the office-bearers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust revealed that the construction for the 70-acre temple campus will be fully completed by the end of 2025.

The 15-member trust, last month itself, held a two-day-long meeting, chaired by trust chief Nripendra Misra, with engineers and architects to decide on a final date for the completion of this mega project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year on August 5 laid the foundation of the temple in a big ceremony. The construction work of the mega project, however, had to be stopped in January owing to the water that was found under the proposed temple site. According to the media sources, the foundation of the temple is likely to be completed by September 15 this year itself. The second phase of the work is likely to begin in November around Diwali this year.

The construction work on Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya gathered pace in March this year as the task to fill the temple foundation commenced in the very same month. The work started amidst Vedic chants by priests at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi site. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Office bearers and Senior Govt officials were present on the occasion.

Ayodhya is also working towards the development of hospitality and allied industries to support growth in tourist, economic and religious activities. Ayodhya Development Authority is planning to create infrastructure and develop a sustainable heritage city.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reportedly sanctioned Rs 242 crore for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya. The state govt allotted an area of around 270 acres for the first phase of Ayodhya airport development. In this phase, ATR72 aircraft operations will commence.