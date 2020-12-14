Ram Temple in Ayodhya Construction: Directors, professors of IITs, top structural experts to supervise work

The Ram Construction Committee has set up the supervisory panel through a notification, BJP MLA from Ayodhya said.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya construction is being supervised by top structural experts and engineers in India. A panel has been set up by The Ram temple construction committee. This panel has eight members comprising India’s top structural experts and engineers. The panel is headed by former Director of Indian Institute of India (IIT) Delhi Director V S Raju. The main objective of this panel is to monitor the foundation laying work for the Ram temple, as per a PTI report.

Apart from ex-IIT Delhi Director V S Raju, NIT-Surat Director S R Gandhi, CBRI-Roorkee Director N Gopal Krishnan, IIT-Guwahati Director T G Sitaram, IIT-Delhi’s professor emeritus B Bhattacharji, Manu Santhanam of IIT-Madras, Pradipta Banerjee of IIT-Bombay, and TCI advisor A P Mull are also part of the group.

The Ram Construction Committee has set up the supervisory panel through a notification, BJP MLA from Ayodhya said. “The Trust has constituted an expert committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for the review and recommendations on the foundation design,” Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI. The panel will focus on constructing the temple with the highest quality and longevity taking into account the various geotechnical suggestions, Gupta said.

This has come in the wake of the finding of sandy soil a few feet below the ground at the proposed temple construction site, the Ram Temple Construction Committee. The Committee headed by former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Mishra had held a meeting last week to finalize the foundation laying plan for the temple. The meeting was held in consultation with building experts from Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers Limited to discuss and finalize the layout plan for the temple, the PTI report says.