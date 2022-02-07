Ram temple construction: Work going as per plan, Lord Ram’s idol to be installed by 2023, says trust member

Various aspects of the temple construction like lighting, security, construction of retaining wall, plinth, etc., were discussed at the committee meeting

Construction of the plinth is the third phase of the construction with the temple foundation and laying the raft being the first two phases.

Work on the construction of Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is going as per plans and original timeline. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Anil Mishra informed the ANI that the target is to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 for the devotees to visit the shrine and start offering prayers.



Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was delegated the task of undertaking the construction of the temple in February 2020. The trust was constituted with former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra as its chairman.



A two-day meeting of the temple construction committee was held in Ayodhya. Various aspects of the temple construction like lighting, security, construction of retaining wall, plinth, etc., were discussed at the meeting, he said. 17,000 granite stone from Bansi Pahadpur has already reached Ayodhya for plinth construction. 80-100 stones will now reach Ayodhya every day to pace up the building works. Each stone weighs approximately 2.50 tonnes.



Usage of modern security tools for the surveillance of the temple complex was also discussed at the meeting.



Construction of the plinth is the third phase of the construction with the temple foundation and laying the raft being the first two phases. The work of plinth with granite stone began from January 24 this year. The plinth will act as base for the building over which the super structure of the temple will be constructed.



The activity of laying granite stone is likely to be completed by May, the trust had earlier said in a statement. After completion of the plinth work, actual construction of the temple’s structure will start. Larsen and Toubro is in charge of the construction work of the temple and is being assisted by Tata Consulting Engineers, the project management consultant.



