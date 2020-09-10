Ram Temple: Builder L&T reaches out to IIT Madras for expert advice on concrete quality, design

The hole for the first pillar would have a diameter of one metre and its depth would be 100 feet.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: The plans for the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya are being worked out. Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), awarded with the contract to build the temple, has reached out to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) for expert help with the temple’s design and the construction material to be used, according to a report by IE. The report cited members of the temple trust as saying that the construction committee is planning on a temple so grand that it would survive for over a 1,000 years and would bring Ayodhya the recognition of being Hindu faith’s centre.

The experts will therefore build a single pillar first, and the pillar will go deep into the ground. Once the pillar has been properly tested for strength and it has been assessed whether it would hold the weight of the temple, only then would the construction of the rest of the pillars be undertaken. It is expected that the testing process would last for around a month.

The report further said that as per the members of the trust, there would be, in all, 1,200 pillars in the temple, and each of them would go 200 feet deep into the ground. Moreover, the digging for the rest of the pillars along with the other on-ground construction is scheduled, so far, to commence after October 15, and the committee is aiming for the completion of the construction of the entire temple in the coming 39 months, or a little over 3 years from now.

The report quoted IIT-M professor Dr Manu Santhanam as saying that L&T approached them to assess the concrete quality so as to ensure life. He added that no methodology has been arrived at as of yet, and they have only been approached for advice. Any agreement is also yet to be signed as things are in the early stages currently. He added that at the moment, they are looking at the different possible aspects of the temple’s construction and the specific models that would be utilised. He further said that to ensure the temple stays standing for as long as the trust hopes, the materials would need to be chosen with utmost care, and the design of the concrete should be such that no mechanisms of deterioration impact the concrete or affect the stability of the structure for the next 1,000 years.

He added that at the end, the soil could not be changed, so the plan would have to be developed according to the soil and ground conditions at the construction site, the report stated.

The report quoted Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the trust, as saying that every process suggested by the experts would be taken into consideration since they need to ensure that the temple is both beautiful as well as strong.

