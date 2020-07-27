Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: No use of iron and steel in the temple! Check details

The temple would have a height of 161 feet.

Ayodhya Ram Temple: As the day for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya nears, more details about the construction of the temple are coming to fore. According to a report by news agency ANI, the temple would be constructed using stones only, without iron and steel, the supervisor of the temple construction workshop Anu Bhai Sompura said on Sunday. He told ANI that he was working at the workshop for the past 30 years and added that while some stones were already at the workshop, other stones would arrive from Rajasthan.

The report further quoted him as saying that the stones would arrive in a plain form and they would be cut there at the workshop itself, with the help of the two stone-cutting machines they have. He explained that the construction would be done without the use of iron, while wood, white cement and copper would be used.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir’s Mahant Raju Das was quoted by ANI as saying that the temple Trust had decided to use stones for the temple since stones last long. He added that the Hanuman Garhi Mandir is made of stone, too, and it was built back in 1164 AD. He further said that gold, silver as well as copper that would be given by the people would be used in the foundation of the temple.

The report also quoted the president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as saying that the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was scheduled to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Earlier, an ANI report had quoted architect Nikhil Sompura, who is also the son of temple’s chief architect C Sompura, as saying that according to the design approved by the trust, the temple would have a height of 161 feet, which was 20 feet taller than the design that had been prepared in 1988.