Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Yogi to visit Ayodhya today to take stock

In his second visit to Ayodhya in a week’s time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today will take stock of various preparations that are underway in the historic city before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram temple on August 5, news agency ANI reported.

Leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that all security arrangements and protocols are in place, especially in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing guidelines, Adityanath had visited Ayodhya on July 25 as well. Senior BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, who has been associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement for decades told ANI that it is apt and incumbent upon the Chief Minister of the state to oversee the preparations since PM Modi himself is arriving for the ceremony on Wednesday. After the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on Wednesday, the construction of the temple will formally begin after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple in November last year.

Ever since the date of the ceremony was announced around a month back, top state government officials, including Adityanath’s deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, have visited the city to oversee the various construction, road widening and decoration works for the ceremony. According to the ANI report, the decoration and beautification arrangements for the city are being completed under the personal supervision of CM Yogi Adityanath. With the ceremony date coming closer, the residents of the small town in the state are witnessing the transformation of the city in a very short span of time. Different parts of the city were also decked with diyas and colourful lights on Saturday. Ramesh, a local of the area told ANI that the government is doing wonderful work for the city.

With the spread of COVID-19 taking a toll in all parts of the country, the city administration is taking extra measures and precautions to ensure that the pandemic protocols and physical distancing guidelines are complied with. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayodhya told ANI that the police has put arrangements to check the assembly of more than five people at a place. Anticipating the possibility of traffic snarls due to the high profile visit, the police department has also planned traffic diversions at twelve places to ease the traffic movement, he added.