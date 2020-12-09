  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Construction date announced! Check details

By:
December 9, 2020

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya construction status: A few months ago the commencement date of Ram Temple was scheduled on October 15.

Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Ram Mandir trust, Ram Mandir news, Ram Mandir model, Ram Mandir construct, Ram Temple Ayodhya, Ram Temple trust, Ram Temple design, Ram Temple architecture, Ram Temple construction statusIn November, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had sought ideas from architects, designers, individuals, and experts.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya construction status: The Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya is likely to commence by December 15. The construction of the Ram Mandir (Ram temple) will begin after the submission of a report on construction-related plans filed by technical experts. The temple construction committee members have confirmed the date after a two-day meeting in Ayodhya, according to an Indian Express report.

Ram Temple construction committee chief Nripendra Misra and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust office bearers attended the meeting. Notably, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed to facilitate the construction of Ram Temple. A few months ago the commencement date of Ram Temple was scheduled on October 15. However, it got delayed. Experts, who were overseeing the Ram Temple construction project, faced a hurdle. They detected loose sand inside the site, as per the IE report.

In November, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had sought ideas from architects, designers, individuals, and experts. The Trust had said that viable ideas will be incorporated into the master plan. The suggestions and ideas received were deliberated at the meeting, the IE report says.

One of the Construction panel members Anil Mishra said that preparedness and the progress of work were discussed during the assessment meeting. He revealed that “actual construction” will begin by next Tuesday i.e December 15 once the designs and technical plans are reviewed. He said that the grand project of Ram Temple would take time and revealed construction will start once the stakeholders are satisfied, as per the IE report.

Earlier on August 5 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In September, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said that the construction of Ram Temple will have 1,200 pillars which will go 200 feet deep. Further, the Ram Mandir is expected to be 161 feet tall.

