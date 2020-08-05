Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: PM Modi to arrive in Ayodhya, lay foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya news LIVE: Ayodhya has donned new look to start a new chapter in its long history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city associated with lord Rama for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple. The name Ayodhya in Sanskrit means unconquerable, and is also known as Saket in Puranic literature. Today, the city hopes to conquer its past and begin a new journey. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start at around 12.30 pm. PM Narendra Modi will lead the function with state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan ceremony will be aired live on the national broadcaster Doordarshan.
Many leaders from the BJP, RSS and VHP have been invited for the event. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the religious ceremony. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were invited as well.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says in Ayodhya, "...Congress should look in its past. They didn't want that a foundation stone be laid where Lord Ram was placed. They didn't want the conclusion of the issue...They divide people on the basis of caste, religion and beliefs."(ANI)
Hanuman Garhi temple was sanitised ahead of PM Modi's visit on August 5. Temple priest said, "PM Modi will first visit Hanuman Garhi temple and offer his prayers before going for bhoomi pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, so preparations are underway for his visit here." (ANI)
Ayodhya: 5,100 earthern pots have been prepared by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's cultural unit Sanskar Bharti for the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. The earthen pots with diyas on top will be placed along the way from Saket Mahavidyalay to Ram Janambhoomi site. (ANI)
As many as 175 eminent guests including 135 seers have been invited for the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan ceremony on Wednesday in Ayodhya. The invitation card with a saffron theme was unveiled by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday. It also has an image of the idol of Ram Lalla. Read More
Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, received invitation to attend the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He says, "I believe it was Lord Ram's wish that I receive the first invitation. I accept it." (ANI)
I will be staying away from Ram Temple foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya as Coronavirus precaution. I will visit the site and take darshan of 'Ram Lalla' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others leave: BJP leader Uma Bharti (ANI)
The Big Day for Ayodhya has finally arrived. On Wednesday, the temple town will witness the laying of the first brick for the construction of a grand Ram Temple. Ahead of the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other high-profile personalities, entire Ayodhya is decked up for the Bhumi Pujan. Read More
Union Minsiter Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all. #JaiShriRam"
Asha, a Prayagraj based firm to install loudspeakers in Ayodhya free of cost for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Praveen Malviya, company director says, "Around 3,000 loudspeakers will be installed in Ayodhya & Faizabad. We are not charging a single rupee." (ANI)
For the BJP which was once forced to keep the “contentious” Ram temple issue aside to woo allies, the beginning of construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya is an ideological victory over its rivals with even many opposition leaders welcoming the development. Read More
The VHP Tuesday said the bhoomi pujan ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is a rare moment that ‘comes once in several lifetimes’ and that they are ‘overjoyed’, but are making sure the event does not become a coronavirus hotspot. Read More
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the “pivotal duty” he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990. Read more
On August 4, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, handed over to Mahant Satyendra Das - the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Lalla temple, the clothes that have been prepared for Ram Lalla, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir. Ram Lalla will be made to wear these clothes today. Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram Lalla Temple, said, "We will have the option to use either yellow, green or saffron clothes." (ANI)
Ram temple Bhumi Pujan will start with PM Modi offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at arounf 12.30 pm followed by worship of the main silver shila. Then he will worship the land pr Bhumi on which the temple will be built. he will also pray other eight smaller shilas of which one shila will be koormshila or shila of a turtle. This will be placed right under spot where the main idol of Ram Lalla will be kept at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is exoected to land at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am. He will then take a chopper for Ayodhya and fly down to the Saket Degree College helipad at around 11.30 am. Afer that, PM Modi will visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and then to the site of main ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi area by noon. He will offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.