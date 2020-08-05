Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates: PM Modi to arrive in Ayodhya, lay foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya LIVE: PM Modi will lead the ceremony.

Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya news LIVE: Ayodhya has donned new look to start a new chapter in its long history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city associated with lord Rama for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple. The name Ayodhya in Sanskrit means unconquerable, and is also known as Saket in Puranic literature. Today, the city hopes to conquer its past and begin a new journey. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, the Ram Janmabhumi Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start at around 12.30 pm. PM Narendra Modi will lead the function with state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan ceremony will be aired live on the national broadcaster Doordarshan.

Many leaders from the BJP, RSS and VHP have been invited for the event. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the religious ceremony. Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were invited as well.

