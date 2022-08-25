Ram Lalla to be placed in new sanctum sanctorum on Makar Sankranti, 2024: Unseen pics of temple construction in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is the trust constituted to look after construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has set a target of letting devotees worship Ram Lalla in the new sanctum sanctorum of the temple from January 14, 2024. The temple’s construction in Ayodhya started on August 5, 2020 after PM Modi laid foundation stone. The trust committee met for two days last week and reportedly took various decision including that of opening worship of Ram Lalla in new sanctum sanctorum from Makar Sankranti of 2024.

Dr Anil Mishra, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said, “Over 30 per cent of the work has been completed and the construction of the sanctum sanctorum is going on at a fast pace.” He said that as per the programme, Ram Lalla would be installed at the sanctum sanctorum on Makar Sankranti on January 14, 2024 and after that devotees from all over the country and abroad would be allowed to worship Ram Lalla in the new temple.

The work on new ram temple is going on in full swing in Ayodhya. Trust shared some of the photos of the construction work. About 95% of the work on the platform being built for the construction of the temple of Lord Ramlala has been completed. Over 17000 stones have been used to make the platform of the temple of Ramlalla.



The height of the platform will be 21 feet above the ground. Now the stalling of the stones carved for the temple of Ramlalla has also started. Meanwhile, the head priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI that the temple is being constructed in such a way that the first rays of the Sun fall on the idol of Lord Ram.

“The devotees are expecting a huge and beautiful temple. The temple is being constructed in such a way that when there is a sunrise, the first rays should fall on Lord Ram,” he said.

The sanctum sanctorum is being made of red stone. The Chief Minister will visit here to place that stone. The prayers will go on for nine days. The red stones are being installed to give people peace,” Acharya added. The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone. (With Inputs from ANI)



(All Images Courtesy Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Twitter Handle)