Ram Lalla, Hanuman and other idols in Ayodhya get heaters, blankets in winter

The makeshift temple is located around a few hundred metres from the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Blower heaters, blankets are being used to take care of Ram Lalla and other idols in Ayodhya. As the temperature starts to drop, priests and authorities at a makeshift temple in Ayodhya are adopting measures to maintain comfort for “Ram Lalla” idol and deity’s brothers. They are covering all the idols with a blanket and have installed a blower heater, according to the Indian Express Report.

A blower heater has been installed in the makeshift temple to make sure that the temperature remains under control and the idols are kept away from the cold. The deities have been covered by warm clothes and have been covered in a blanket. There was planning for making a fireplace. However, the makeshift temple consists of wood and glass, and a fireplace won’t be a safe idea, Mahant Satyendra Das, Ram Lalla temple’s chief priest was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The makeshift temple has Ram Lalla idol, deities of Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Bhagwan Shaligram, and Hanuman. Four brothers are on one platform and the deities of Hanuman and Bhagwan Shaligram are on two separate platforms. The makeshift temple is located around a few hundred metres from the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya.

Such arrangements have been made for the second time since the Babri Mosque demolition. However, this year no paperwork and permissions were required and the process was much easier after the landmark verdict by the Supreme Court last November. In 2019, such arrangements were made following requests by local Hindu religious leaders, along with some Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members to the Ayodhya Commissioner. Before the Supreme court’s verdict, the commissioner was the receiver of the temple.

Last year VHP leaders had met the Ayodhya Commissioner in October and informed him that ‘Ram Lalla’ is the “symbol of our faith”, is “shivering in the cold”. They requested that arrangements should be made to keep his room warmer. They had asked permission for a room heater and blankets and were granted the permission back then, the IE report says.