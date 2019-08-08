Raksha Bandhan Gift: Offer your sister joy of travelling! Here’s how

Make My Trip is an online travel company of India which provides services related to travel. (Image: Make My Trip Twitter)

Raksha Bandhan is coming and the number of offers in the market is piling up. Make My Trip, which is among leading travel companies in India, came up with special offers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The company is offering a discount their gift cards which can be used to plan travel with them online in future, for up to a year. Raksha Bandhan is an occasion where brother promises to protect her sister for life, he also gets a chance to express his love and concern for her through gifts. Selecting a gift for your sisters could be one of the most difficult things to do, as they are very selective about their choices. Make My Trip, in order to help brothers, is offering a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Raksha Bandhan Gift Cards, which could turn out to be a good option for the brother to save a few bucks along with giving your loved ones a joyful trip as a gift.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival where a sister ties a rakhi to her brother to make sure the pious bond remains intact and offers sweets to him, and in return, she gets an assurance of togetherness all her life along with maybe one or many gifts. Although gifting has always been a challenging task and generally jwelleries, chocolate, gadgets are gifted to sisters on this day, but the options become lesser each year.

The Raksha Bandhan gift vouchers of Make My Trip can be used during a holiday season or for travelling to a dream destination. After all, who doesn’t like travelling, and travelling to a place where the heart wants to go. With travell card as a gift, your sibling will get the chance to experience leisure travel like never before. And, even if she is a less-frequent traveller, this would be an amazing gift to let her take a break from the daily routine and do something different.

One can directly mail the e-gift card or give a physical gift card through the website of the company and is entitled to get a discount of Rs 3,000 by using the code “MMTRAKHI”. The buyer also has the option to select different themes for the gift card and can buy a gift card of value ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 50,000.