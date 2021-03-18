  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan’s heritage Shekhawati Utsav begins from March 20; Folk arts, traditional sports to welcome visitors

By: |
March 18, 2021 6:27 PM

The festival which will unfold with a host of folk art performances, traditional sports events and other programmes will begin from March 20 and last till March 22.

The day long festivities will end with the folk and cultural performances in the (06:30-08:30 PM) time slot.

Shekhawati Utsav which celebrates the rich heritage, culture and festivals of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan is around the corner and preparation for the three day festival has ensued in the state. The Shekhawati Utsav which is one of the three regional level cultural festivals which are being promoted by the state Tourism Department. The festival which will unfold with a host of folk art performances, traditional sports events and other programmes will begin from March 20 and last till March 22. The festival will be held at Lakshmangarh city which comes under Sikar district of the state.

With Coronavirus cases across the country reporting a recent surge, the Rajasthan Tourism Department along with Sikar district administration have joined forces to ensure that adequate hygiene and safety measures are available at the site of the festival. Director of the State Tourism Department Nishant Jain told FE Online that the pandemic situation has led to an increased focus on hygiene and other safety measures in order to prevent Covid infection and facilitate safe journey for the visitors.

Shekhawati Utsav Festival Timings
With loads of performances and competitions to be concluded in a limited period of three days, the festival organisers have decided to begin the festivities at sharp 07:30 in the morning. The day long festivities will end with the folk and cultural performances in the (06:30-08:30 PM) time slot.

Itinerary of the Festival
Shubhoyatra and Heritage Walk will be the early morning activities which will be undertaken as early as 07:30 AM just after the day’s festivities have begun. The Walk will set off from the Murli Manohar Temple giving visitors an opportunity to visit the temple at the beginning of their day.

The traditional sport activities including Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Sitoliya Maar, Camel Dance, Turban tying race will then form the major chunk of the day energising and entertaining the visitors with the conventional sports of the region. All the sport competitions will be held at the Nehru Stadium.

In addition to the three-day festival at Sikar district, the tourism department is also promoting other regional festivals in the state including Braj Holi festival which is to be held at Bharatpur, Deeg and Kama cities of the state.

