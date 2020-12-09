  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajasthan Tourism, UNESCO adopt ‘Art of Life’ to develop cultural tourism hubs

By: |
New Delhi | December 9, 2020 12:35 PM

Now, under the ambit of Cultural Tourism, the art for life links culture with skilling, enterprises, and economic development.

With an aim to tap the potential of Rajasthan’s cultural heritage, the state Tourism department has tied up with UNESCO and implemented a project. Around 10 cultural tourism hubs are being developed in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Barmer districts. The tourism hubs are being developed by adopting the ‘Art of Life’ methodology. The project is adding prosperity to the life of 884 performing artists and 594 handicraft artists and safeguarding the traditional art forms.

In an effort to support heritage education and cultural enterprises, an ecosystem is being developed through capacity building and facilitating direct market linkages for the folk artists and craftspersons. Songs of Langas, Manganiyars, Mirs, Kalbelia song and dance, Puppetry, Pottery, Handloom, Durrie, Jutti, Kasidakari embroidery, Applique work, and other crafts that were once part of the day-to-day life of local folks have now become limited to few families that carry on the tradition. These art forms, however, charm the visitors as much as the royal palaces and majestic forts. The UNESCO and Rajasthan Tourism collaboration envisions to promote these arts on a global platform and connect the artists with admirers of their work, the Tourism Department said in a statement.

Now, under the ambit of Cultural Tourism, the art for life links culture with skilling, enterprises, and economic development. The selected sites are close to famous tourist sites and other attractions in nearby areas and by developing these artist clusters the nearby tourist circuits will offer a different experience to the visitors.

The development of cultural tourism hubs also ensures due recognition of the art and artists, thus helping to establish their social identity and garner respect. It assures a new lease of life and develops new business for the durrie weavers of Salawas in Jodhpur, jutti and kasidakari artists of Patodi in Barmer, potters of Pokhran in Jaisalmer and Sangsani in Jodhpur.

In the villages, the tourist will be showcased the manufacturing of local handicraft products that have been in great demand in the international market. Similarly, the music villages of Barnawa Jageer and Sheo tehsil in Barmer, Barna, Janra, Hamira in Jaisalmer, Phalodi region in Jodhpur, and Pugal in Bikaner offer visitors an experience of desert tunes of Rajasthan. Chopsani in Jodhpur with its Kalbelia song, dance, and craft and Bikaner with its painting like Usta Art and weaving traditions at Napasar certainly add to the enriching cultural experience of the desert in the western part of Rajasthan.

