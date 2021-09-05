Rajasthan ties up with Incredible India to promote tourism following Covid-19 havoc

The state government has already taken various steps to promote tourism in Rajasthan, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 crippled the sector. (File)

The Rajasthan Tourism Department has joined hands with Incredible India, the Centre’s official tourism handle, to promote tourism in the state. This is a one-of-a-kind collaboration that seeks to promote a state on a large scale and reach out to maximum people. The collaboration will emphasise domestic tourism and align it to various aspects of Rajasthan.

On Friday, Incredible India uploaded the first collaborative post that highlighted Rajasthan’s scenic destinations, including the monsoon destinations in south Rajasthan such as Banswara, Udaipur, and Mount Abu.

The next collaborative posts will offer details of lesser-known destinations, Rajasthani cuisine, dance forms, and spiritual journeys/circuit. The collaboration will also focus on culture.

Rajasthan Tourism Director Nishant Jain said they were looking forward to more initiatives, apart from such collaborations, to promote the state’s tourism industry.

The state government has already taken various steps to promote tourism in Rajasthan, especially after the outbreak of Covid-19 crippled the sector.

Rajasthan Tourism has tied up with UNESCO to unleash the potential of the state’s cultural heritage. It is setting up 10 cultural tourism hubs in western Rajasthan’s Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur districts using the ‘Art of Life’ methodology.

The tourism department has also tied up with Skyline Services for special helicopter services. In the first phase, the rides will function on the Kumbhalgarh and Nathdwara route. Depending on its success, the government will look to launch similar services between Udaipur and Rajsamand.

The state government is attempting to realign Rajasthan’s tourism industry following the second Covid-19 wave with the helicopter service. The recreational transport facility will offer tourists a novel experience while travelling from Kumbhalgarh and Nathdwara. The entire distance will be covered in 10 minutes. The journey from Kumbhalgarh’s Kumbha Mahal Heritage Resort will cost Rs 4,999, while a visit to the Shiva temple in Nathdwara will cost Rs 3,999.