Rajasthan goes online for film shooting nod, launches App for travel enthusiasts

Rajasthan adds online service for film shooting permits and launches Digital application services for travel agencies and safari operators! With an aim to boost the ease of doing business in the state, the Rajasthan government has adopted a digital mode to provide seamless, hassle-free facilities for persons shooting films, videos and travel agencies, excursion agencies, and safari operators.

So, enthusiasts seeking to explore forts, wildlife, palaces, museums, lakes, and religious places in Rajasthan and capture the heritage, and scenic beauty through lens, can now go online. The state government headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has introduced an online service for film shooting permits in the state. The state is a popular destination for movie and other commercial video shoots and permission for such purpose is granted under Rajasthan Film Shooting (Amendment ) Regulations 2016.

Movies shot in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has been widely captured in cinema. In fact, it has been a favoured location with both Indian and International filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Wes Anderson, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and more! We get to witness Rajasthan in Bollywood classic Dev Anand’s Guide to more recent hits like Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Yeh Jawani Hain Deewani, Bajirao Mastani, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan. The aesthetically appealing side of Rajasthan lured Hollywood moviemakers as we see Rajasthan Kate Winslet’s Holy Smoke, 1983 James Bond movie Octopussy, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy The Dark Knight Rises, and many more.

Popular destinations in Rajasthan

Ranging from blockbusters with massive budgets to documentaries made on a shoestring budget, Rajasthan offers a vast range of locations and facilities for every kind of filmmaker and genre of cinema. The most popular destinations in the state for the filmmakers are Udaipur, Pushkar, Sawai Madhopur, Nagpur, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Jhalwar, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Dungarpur, Bundi, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Barmer, Ajmer, and Banswara.

Earlier, the Rajasthan tourism department had released standard operating procedures for film shootings to facilitate the movie industry during the unlocking period, introduction of the online permission service will further relieve the movie makers from the requirement of physical appearance and application at the department office, the Rajasthan Tourism department said in a statement.

In the direction towards improving ease of doing business in the tourism sector, the state department has also introduced online process for registration of travel agencies, excursion agencies, and safari operators. The online service has made live from January 8, 2021) and citizens will be able to access these services from the Single Sign-On (SSO) login, (sso.rajasthan.gov.in) through citizen apps, the Rajasthan Tourism department said in the statement.