Rajasthan: Double Decker Cruise facility in Ajmer likely to start in first week of March – Details inside

For the first time, the desert state of Rajasthan is going to start a cruise facility in Ajmer, the city famous for the shrine of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. It is expected that the double decker cruise with a capacity of carrying 150 passengers will begin operations in the first week of March.

The work tender, which was issued last year, will be completed by February 2023. The cruise will depart in Ana Sagar Lake of the city. According to a representative of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation, the corporation will receive an annual income of Rs 66.5 lakh.

According to assistant engineer Ravindra Saini of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation, the cruise’s route will be different from the route that is used by the boats on the lake. After receiving approval from the corporation, the contractor will fix the rates of the tickets. He further said that people would be able to reserve the restaurant space on the ship for small gatherings and events.

Another official claimed that the work order was given to the firm in February last year and given 15-months to build the cruise.