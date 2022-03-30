Rajasthan Diwas 2022: Here’s how the western state is celebrating 73 years of Rajasthan Diwas

Rajasthan Diwas 2022: Rajasthan Diwas is just around the corner and the celebration is set to be fervent! 2022 marks 73 years of the Rajasthan Diwas and the Rajasthan Festival will be held on March 30 to celebrate the occasion. Rajasthan is home to rich culture and heritage, with commendable contribution in art, music, folklore, architecture and dance. Each region of the state is said to have a history and legacy of its own. To honour the rich legacy of the state, the Rajasthan Festival would include performances of the folk artists. The celebration would see not just one or two but more than a whopping 500 artists.

In fact, so that the younger generations are able to learn about the heritage of the state, the state has decided to make the entrance as well as sightseeing for all of the state-owned monuments and tourist attractions free of cost for all students for the duration of the Rajasthan Festival. The Festival celebrations are slated to begin at the Albert Hall at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 30.

In a statement, Rajasthan Department of Tourism Principal Secretary Gaytri Rathore said that the festival would have many folk and choreographed mass performances, along with puppet shows and aerial acts. The inherited culture of Mangniayars and Langas have influenced the performances that would be put up, Rathore said. Apart from that, artists such as Padmashri Anwar Khan and Nathu Lal Solanki and celebrities like Roop Kumar Rathore and Sunali Rathore would also be performing during the celebrations, which will also have live Sufi music.