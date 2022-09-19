Railways launches RailMadad service to assist passengers with integrated solutions; Watch how it works

To assist passengers with integrated solutions, the Ministry of Railways has launched the RailMadad service in the country. The ministry claims that it will make each journey a memorable and comfortable one.

“RailMadad: A round the clock multiple channel interface dedicated to assist passengers with integrated solutions,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted on Sunday from its official Twitter handle. With RailMadad service, the Indian Railways will be able to assist passengers 24*7, said the ministry.

It can be accessed through website, app, email, post, and social media like Facebook and Twitter, the ministry further informed. There is also a helpline number for the same-139.

To register a complaint, the passenger has to prove the passenger name record (PNR) number and contact details.

More than 5,226 complaints are resolved every day within an average time of 1 hour and 19 minutes, said the ministry.

What happens once your complaint is registered?

a) Train onboard staff i.e. RPF escort, electrical, and housekeeping get SMS alert for their respective complaints

b) TTEs get an alert for each complaint.

c) Initial assignment goes to the division control cell

d) The division control cell coordinates with onboard staff to make sure your concern is resolved

e) A unique registration number (RRN) is shared after the complaint registered

f) The status of the complaint can be tracked with RRN

g) Once the complaint is resolved, the complainant gets an SMS where they can rate the quality of complaint disposal

Under the ownership of the Ministry of Railways, the Government of India (GOI), Indian Railways (IR) is a statutory body. It operates India’s national railway system. As of 31 March (2022), with a total route length of 67,956 km, it is the fourth largest national railway system in the globe by size.

In FY20, Indian Railways carried 808.6 crores (8.086 billion) passengers. Every day, it runs 13,169 passenger trains, on both long-distance and suburban routes, covering 7,325 stations across India.