Put on a blazer and pajamas; the age of bleisure travel is here!

By Saurabh Juneja

As the term indicates, bleisure is a combination of business and leisure travel in which business travelers add a few days of leisure tourist activities to their work excursions. After nearly two years of almost no travel, people no longer perceive business trips as a simple fly-in, attend meetings and fly-out routine. Instead, the majority are extending their business trips to experience the destination or nearby areas and compensating for time lost during the pandemic by bringing family or loved ones along.

The bleisure travel bandwagon is on the rails

With the gradual recovery of business travel, bleisure travel, also known as blended travel, is gaining favor once again. Prior to the pandemic, bleisure was largely a millennial phenomenon; but, as flexible work arrangements and remote work have gained popularity, it has grown more prevalent and accepted among professionals of all ages and in all professions. Consequently, the worldwide bleisure tourism industry, which accounts for 30%-35% of the global business travel market, is projected to reach US$ 497.5 billion in 2022 and increase at a CAGR of 19.5% during the decade that follows.

According to Crisil rating research, India’s travel sector witnessed an increase in revenue to over 70 percent of the pre-pandemic level as a result of pent-up demand and a rise in people’s confidence to travel as pandemic dangers diminished. Taking into account the sector’s potential, the Indian Travel and Tourism business is anticipated to reach US$ 512 billion by 2028.

Tailored for the trend

Several hotels are embracing the bleisure travel trend by providing experiences and settings specifically suited for their workaholic visitors. Multiple hotels in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh offer enticing long-stay packages with enhanced free features for clients seeking prolonged vacations or bleisure vacations. Moreover, there is an awareness that bleisure travelers may not have the opportunity to genuinely connect with the destination and its people since they work throughout the day, despite being in a prime location. Consequently, some market-leading corporate travel management solutions personalize their experiences with their work schedules in mind. For example, visitors have a variety of fascinating activities that begin in the evenings or early mornings before the sun rises, giving them a wealth of opportunities to explore the property and enjoy the local culture and distinctive natural surroundings of the area.



In order to attract business travelers who want to prolong their vacation, hotels—especially more typical business hotels—must realize this possibility and provide packages and services that emphasize leisure activities. Many businesses in the future will likely enhance corporate travel policies that encourage bleisure travel as a means of retaining and satisfying their staff. To attract business travelers from these companies, hotels may team up with corporate travel solution providers to fabricate reduced room rates and a variety of additional incentives, such as spa treatments, special meals and drinks, kid-friendly outings, and customized local experiences. Also, these deals need to be flexible enough to work with bleisure guests’ work schedules.



Home away from home

This expanding market sector is attracting more than just hotels. Home-sharing sites, which have historically been seen as a resource for leisure travelers, have increased their offers for bleisure travelers. More and more business travelers are choosing apartment rentals or home-sharing over hotels. This is a clear sign that leisure is creeping into business trips, as people want to stay in places that are more personal and meaningful.

Mitigating the mental blues through bleisure travel



Wellness is one of the essential factors that a leisure traveler considers, and as a result, it has become an integral part of the leisure offerings at a growing number of hotels. Numerous business hotels now provide wellness programs and personalized amenities based on the guest’s needs. The bleisure vacation package now includes rejuvenating wellness treatments ranging from spas and massages to wellness breaks such as jungle safaris, bird-watching excursions, stargazing setups, and early morning wellness sessions.

The concluding connotation of Bleisure travel

Even though bleisure travel may seem a relatively new idea, all indicators are that it will continue to expand since it is a large and distinctive combination of business and leisure travel. Currently, some trailblazing SAAS-based online platforms are providing an ideal solution for many corporations to manage and streamline their business travel requirements. The core context for such solution providers is to empower TMCs and corporations with technology, content, and payment solutions in the business travel space. Bleisure is here to stay. Clients who are on business trips are becoming more discerning, and hotels that adapt to their demands will see an increase in revenue and visitor retention if they provide more personalized services.



(The author is Business Head at Paxes. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)