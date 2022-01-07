Punjab’s best-kept secret: Thana-Dehrian-Kukanet Jungle Safari opens for visitors

Forest Minister Giljian said the place was a best-kept secret and had the potential to become among the state’s most-visited tourist spots.

Punjab Forest Minister S. Sangat Singh Giljian on Thursday inaugurated the Nature Awareness Project, including three lake-facing eco tents, jungle safari Gypsies, and boating, at Thana Village.

The one-of-a-kind adventure-based eco-tourism in the sub-mountain ranges of Hoshiarpur district has been set up by the Punjab Forest Department, Asian News International reported. A camp — Thana Nature Retreat — amid the secluded Thana and Dehrian forests and overlooking the Thana lake has also come up.

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kumar said the forest had a pristine beauty and the Thana Lakefront offered a picturesque view.

Dedicating the Thana Nature Retreat and Jungle Safari to the people of Punjab, Forest Minister Giljian said the place was a best-kept secret and had the potential to become among the state’s most-visited tourist spots. It will help create employment for the people of Kandi, besides promoting eco-tourism, he said.

The minister added that spending time in the landscape, with its abundance of flora and fauna, would have a soothing effect.

The camp comes with three all-weather tents with dining and restaurant facility and a boat ride in the Thana dam lake area. A jungle safari with off-road gypsies connects Thana to Dehrian and Kukanet. The 7-km track from to Dehrian offers rides through sand dunes, while the 5-km journey from Dehrian to Kukanet passes through a steady stream, which flows throughout the year. This stream has natural bamboo canopy on the sides, while caves of wild animals are common sights on the trail.

The Dehrian nature trail provides views of the landscape from a watchtower, said Hoshiarpur Conservator of Forest Dr Sanjeev Tiwari. He added that the facilities would boost the area’s eco-tourism potential and enhance the economy of the area through employment.

Hoshiarpur District Forest Officer Amneet Singh said the facilities might be expanded depending on demand with corridors to wildlife-rich areas such as the Takhni Wildlife Sanctuary.