Punjab makes 7 days institutional COVID quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals

The decision comes in the wake of resumption of substantial air traffic from different countries. (Representative image)

The state government of Punjab has issued revised guidelines for passengers travelling to Punjab from any foreign country. Under the guidelines, all passengers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The development was announced by state’s Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, news agency ANI reported. As part of the mandatory quarantine of 14 days, passengers will have to stay for seven days in an institutional quarantine centre whereas the remaining days can be spent in self-quarantine, as per the government guidelines. The expense of seven-day institutional quarantine, like in every other state, will have to be borne by the passengers only. The government guidelines also said that the passengers will have to self monitor their health while they are during the quarantine period.

The decision comes in the wake of resumption of substantial air traffic from different countries. With many foreign countries reporting a fresh surge of cases during the second wave of Coronavirus, the chances of the spread of virus from international passengers remain high.

The minister also said that all passengers planning their scheduled arrival at any airport of the state will also have to intimate the government authorities at least 72 hours before their departure. A self-declaration form will have to be filled by every passenger travelling to Punjab from any foreign country as part of the process. The self-declaration form has to be filled on an online portal of the state government before planning travel to the state, the Minister said.

Similar quarantine guidelines have also been formulated by other governments for international arrivals within their borders with the mandatory quarantine including a period of institutional quarantine and the rest of it as home quarantine.