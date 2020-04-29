Provide specific packages to tourism industry for survival: FAITH to states

It also requested them to support its demand to set up a ‘Tourism COVID-19 Fund’ for 10-year interest free loan for enabling tourism, travel and hospitality industries to meet salary costs. (Representative image)

Apex industry body Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) on Wednesday asked all state chief ministers to provide specific packages for the survival of tourism and hospitality sectors reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All states have been requested to give a complete waiver on all fixed electricity and other utility charges as well as excise duties without any penalties to the tourism and hospitality industry, FAITH said in a statement.

It also appealed to them for a renewal of all licences, permits, permissions which were expiring in FY2020-21 without any financial charges or penalties.

“A refund of the FY2019-20 of SGST collected from all travel agents, tourist transporters, hotels, tour operators, restaurants and any other tourism, travel and hospitality enterprises in the state which will help manage their working capital crisis. This can be paid back in subsequent years interest free and without any penalties,” FAITH said.

It also called for a complete waiver of any other taxes, fees, cess or levies such as the property taxes or interstate tourist transport taxes levied at the level of the state, municipal, district or panchayat on the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

As most of the total tourist footfalls will now not be available for 2020-21, FAITH has also asked the chief ministers to support its demands made to the central government, such as complete waiver of income taxes, GST, PF and ESI and any other statutory taxes, fees, cess or levies on the tourism, travel and hospitality industries for FY 2020-21.

The apex body said that their urgent support was needed to prevent mass bankruptcies and unemployment in tourism, travel and hospitality sectors in the states.