Kedarnath's Rudra Gufa: Meditate in the serene cave where PM Modi worshipped Lord Shiva, check booking details and price

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 2:53:28 PM

Right at the fag end of a hectic election season, an unlikely place suddenly caught the attention of the entire nation when news agencies released photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in meditation pose inside a cave in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. PM Modi spent around 17 hours in the holy Rudra Gufa situated near Kedarnath shrine. He offered prayers and performed puja at the Kedarnath temple. PM Modi reached the hilly temple town of Kedarnath on Saturday and was wearing grey traditional pahari attire. He first performed prayers at the shrine, did a circumambulation of the Kedarnath jyotirlinga temple situated at a height of 11,755 feet near the Mandakini river.

Kedarnath’s Rudra Gufa Cave

Internet went in an overdrive as the photos of PM meditating in the Rudra Gufa circulated. Everyone wanted to know about the caves. So, here is everything you wanted to know about Kedarnath’s Rudra Gufa

1 – The Rudra Gufa is developed by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Uttarakhand Kedarnath which is one of the four char dhams of the state and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dotted across the country

2 – Located at a height of approximately 3,583 meters, the cave is close to one kilometers uphill on the left side of the holy Kedarnath temple

 

3 – From the caves of Rudra Gufa, one gets a clear view of the majestic Kedarnath shrine and also the Bhairavnath mandir which is located right opposite on the hill side

4 – The Rudra Gufa is constructed in traditional garhwal style by GMVN. The exterior of this cave is made of local Himalayan stones and it has a wooden gate at the entrance

5 – Facilities inside the Rudra Gufa cave include supply of electricity and drinking water and pilgrims are served morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea and dinner at the times fixed in the manual

6 – Though one meditates here in isolation, away from the hustle-bustle near the shrine but in case of any emergency, pilgrims can contact GMVN Kedarnath manager for any assistance by an SIP phone at any time

7 – In case of any need, any time, pilgrims can call the GMVN attendant / staff using a bell kept in the cave

8 – Only one pilgrim can use the cave at one time. He/she will have to first report at Guptkashi GMVN two days before the date of booking. Here a medical checkup will be conducted, and then again at Kedarnath. Only after a pilgrim is found to be medically fit and physically sound, he/she will be allowed to stay in the Rudra Gufa meditation cave

How to book Rudra Gufa Kedarnath meditation cave

9 – Pilgrim can do the booking only via GMVN Website. After the due process, pilgrim will be briefed about the precaution and process in GMVN Kedarnath

10 – You can book the Rudra Gufa meditation caves at Kedarnath for a minimum of 24 hours

According to media reports, the price of one day booking is less than 1,000 Rupees. This is PM Modi’s 4th visit to Kedarnath temple shrine in the last two years. The yatra of Uttarakhand char dham pilgrimage is now on after the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines were reopened for devotees earlier this month.

