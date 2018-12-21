PM Narendra Modi asks fliers to spot Statue of Unity during Delhi-Mumbai flight

Statue of Unity as seen on Google Earth. (Courtesy: Google Earth)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited 183-meters tall Statue of Unity located near Gujarat’s Kevadiya in Narmada district. He was in Kevadiya for a conference of DGPs/IGPs to deliberate on strengthening India’s security apparatus. The PM also visited the world’s tallest statue built on a small islet on Narmada river overlooking mighty Vindhyachal and Satpura mountain ranges and towering Sardar Sarovar dam.

PM Modi tweeted that he paid tributes to ‘the great Sardar at the Statue of Unity,’ and hailed his contributions towards nation building and national security.

Paid tributes to the great Sardar Patel at the ‘Statue of Unity.’ As India’s Home Minister, his contribution towards building the framework of our security systems is immense. pic.twitter.com/RgV86GNBPG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2018

The Prime Minister, in an interesting tweet, asked fliers to spot the Statue of Unity during Delhi Mumbai flights. According PM Modi, he has been told by his friends that “the Statue can also be seen during Delhi-Mumbai flights.” “So, next time you are flying that route do try to spot the Statue,” he asked fliers.

I would specially urge you all to visit Kevadia and see the ‘Statue of Unity.’ Some friends told me that the Statue can also be seen during Delhi-Mumbai flights. So, next time you are flying that route do try to spot the Statue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2018

According to recent reports, the world’s tallest statue has become one of India’s major tourist destinations drawing about 30,000 people every day and 2.79 lakh visitors turned up to see the statue in its first month and generated a revenue of Rs 6.38 crore from ticket sales.

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kevadiya and laid foundation for a railway station which will connect the statue of Unity with the rest of the country and travelling to it would become much easier and comfortable. The railway station at Kevadiya will cost around Rs 20 crore and the Indian Railways plans to complete it by September 2019.