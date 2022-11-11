PM Modi unveils 108 feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda: Here are facts lesser-known about him

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. The statue is built to commemorate his contribution towards the growth of Bengaluru city-the center of India’s high-tech industry today. The statue shows him standing tall with a sword in his right hand.

Here are some lesser-known facts related to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda:

During the Vijayanagara Empire, Nadaprabhu (also known as Kempe Gowda) was a chieftain.

The city of Bengaluru (the state capital of Karnataka today) was fortified by Kempe Gowda in 1537. In the region, he also erected many Kannada inscriptions.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda is well known for his societal reforms and contribution to building temples and water reservoirs in Bengaluru.

From June 2017 onwards, across Karnataka, Kempegowda’s birth anniversary celebrations are organized by the state government every year.

An award is established and named after the ruler. It is called Kempegowda Award. It is presented annually at a ceremony held by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In Shivagange, in 1609, a metal statue of Kempe Gowda was posthumously installed at Gangadhareshwara temple.

On 14 December 2013, the main international airport of Bengaluru was renamed Kempegowda International Airport.

He ruled for about 56 years and died in 1569.

Conceptualised and sculpted

The statue is conceptualised and sculpted by Ram V Sutar. 98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel are used in the making of the statue. Interestingly, the Statue of Unity was also designed by Sutar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The role of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in the making of Bengaluru is unparalleled. He is remembered as a visionary who always put the welfare of people above everything else. Honoured to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Prosperity’ in Bengaluru.”