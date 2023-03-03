PM Modi pushes for ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking to boost tourism

“Out-of-the-box thinking” and “long-term vision” can take tourism to new heights, Prime Minister Narendra said on Thursday while addressing the India Tourism Summit. He also noted that villages in remote areas have started to become prominent in the tourism map of the country and wedding destinations are becoming big opportunities for business.

During a post-budget webinar, he talked about the need for multi-language apps and digital signage at tourist sites. The Prime Minister stated that the Union Budget would benefit the tourism industry and create employment and economic opportunities for the youth.

The goal of the webinar was to bring together key stakeholder groups in the tourism industry to improve the performance of the sector. The Union Bidget presented this year had put emphasis on the promotion of tourism in mission mode with active participation from all kinds of stakeholders be it government or public-private partnership.

According to Modi, a long-term vision and an out-of-the-box approach can help the tourism industry grow.

He noted that the number of people visiting religious sites has increased due to the rejuvenation of various religious sites. Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi which went through a major revamp last year has attracted seven crore people, he added.

He also noted that the tourism industry has a long-standing socio-cultural context in India, which is why people from different backgrounds visit the country.

The event was part of a series of post-budget webinars that the government has been conducting to seek suggestions and ideas for the implementation of various initiatives.

He also noted that the government should focus on increasing civic amenities and digital connectivity in order to boost the tourism industry in far-flung villages that are gradually getting onto the tourism map.

The PM further pointed out that wedding is a big business and wedding destination are now a crucial part of the tourism industry now that is being seen as having high potential in India. The central government is looking forward to develop at least 50 tourist destinations that will appear in the checklist of international travellers every time they think of visiting In