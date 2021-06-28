PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad; shares pics

PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad (File Photo: Narendra Modi/ Twitter)

Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy, Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) at Ahmedabad via video conferencing. PM Modi took to his official social media handles (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) and shared pictures of the recently inaugurated Zen Garden in Ahmedabad. Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand shared the pictures on his Twitter account with the caption, “Simply Beautiful”. Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy is a symbol of spontaneity and modernity of relations between Indian and Japan, said PM Modi as he thanked the leaders of Hyogo Prefecture , especially Governor ToshizoIdo and Hyogo International association for their contribution to the establishment of Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy.

Highlighting the Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat for bringing India Japan friendship to a new level, Mr. Modi said in the virtual conference that there are many similarities between Zen and Indian ‘Dhyan’ with both of them emphasizing on bringing inner peace to people along with the outer growth and progress. The external and internal meanings of Kaizen not only emphasize ‘improvement’ but ‘continuous improvement’, added PM Modi as he talked about how Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ enlightenment to the world.

Indians will find the glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in the recently inaugurated Zen Garden as they have been finding in Yoga through ages, said PM Modi in the virtual conference held on Sunday.

PM Modi said that as a chief minister, he implemented Kaizen in Gujarat administration and the same was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004. In 2005, a special training camp was organised for the top civil servants. He also added that continuous improvements were seen in the refinement of processes which lead to positive impact on governance. PM Modi brought Kaizen related experiences and learning of Gujarat to PMO (Prime Minister Office) and other central government departments. Kaizen has also been used in many other departments, institutions and central government schemes.