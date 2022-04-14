PM Modi inaugurates Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: What the new Museum of PMs has in store for visitors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, dedicated to all prime ministers of India. Modi also bought a ticket to enter the gallery. An endeavour led by Modi, the museum recognises the contributions of all Indian prime ministers, irrespective of their tenure in office. The sangrahalaya includes the former Nehru Museum, which has a display on the life and contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister. A number of gifts he received from world leaders but not exhibited so far have also been displayed in the renovated Block I.

The inauguration coincided with the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Built at Teen Murti Estate in Delhi, the museum covers the life and times of 14 prime ministers and will showcase their contributions. The display starts with India’s freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution. It also includes stories of how Indian prime ministers helped the nation overcome various challenges.

The building has been designed to reflect the story of a rising India and incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree was cut or transplanted for the museum building.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' as he visits the museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/yhPeJGR8md — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

The displays include virtual and augmented reality, holograms, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, smartphone applications, computerised kinetic sculptures, interactive screens, and experiential installations.

Built at a cost of Rs 271 crore, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya has been developed to create awareness about India’s prime ministers with space for future leaders as well. Sources in the Union Ministry of Culture told The Indian Express that the erstwhile Nehru Museum building had been integrated with the new building. The Nehru Museum, now designated as Block I, has a completely updated and technologically advanced display on the life of Nehru.

The museum uses archives, including collected works and important correspondence, personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches and anecdotal representations of ideologies and different aspects in a thematic format, The Indian Express reported.