PM Modi inaugurates Adi Shankaracharya statue, Rs 400-crore Kedarpuri redevelopment projects at Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at Kedarnath today. Modi offered prayers at the temple before unveiling the 35-tonne statue, work on which began in 2019. He also inaugurated a plethora of projects, including the rebuilt samadhi (resting place) of Shankaracharya. The samadhi suffered heavy damage during the 2013 deluge near the Mandakini, a tributary of the Ganga, in Rudraprayag district. The eighth-century seer Shankaracharya had attained moksha (enlightenment) at Kedarnath.

The events were streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya monasteries, his birthplace, and several prominent temples in India.

“You all are witness to the inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya samadhi here today. His devotees are present here in spirit. All maths and jyotirlingas in the country are connected with us today,” Asian News International quoted Modi as saying.

During his fifth visit to the temple as Prime Minister, Modi paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the temple and took part in the aarti before embarking on a circumambulation.

The Prime Minister arrived at Dehradun airport early this morning and was greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd).

He inaugurated re-development projects worth Rs 130 crore at Kedarnath, including the Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats, Tirth Purohit Houses, Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath, and Garud Chatti bridge on the Mandakini.

The Rs 400-crore Kedarpuri reconstruction project is a dream project for Modi, who personally reviews its progress at regular intervals.

“After (the) 2013 destruction, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again,” Modi said.

“I have regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. I reviewed progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all rawals here for their guidance for these works.”

Dhami and his Cabinet colleagues reviewed preparations at the temple ahead of Modi’s visit. The chief minister said Modi envisioned developing Devbhoomi as the spiritual and cultural capital of the world where people come for peace, Dhami said.

The large-scale redevelopment of Kedarnath is a step towards implementing that vision, Dhami added.