PM Modi flags off Amb Andaura-New Delhi Vande Bharat 2.0: Here’s everything about its route, upgraded features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the maiden run of the new Delhi-Chandigarh Vande Bharat t Express, at the Andaura railway station in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The train will cut travel time between Una, Chandigarh, and New Delhi. The fourth Vande Bharat Express comes equipped with advanced safety features.

The event was attended by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Himachal Pradesh CM, and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, traveled from Chandigarh to the city of Ambala in the newly launched train.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister announced various projects in the state, which are expected to benefit the people in the upcoming elections. He also said that he was happy to give away several thousand crores of money before the festive season.

The latest Vande Bharat train will run between Amb Andaura to New Delhi and will be operational six days a week, except on Wednesdays. the train will make stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. Providing a comfortable and faster mode of travel, the train is expected to lessen travel town between Una and the national capital by two hours and will help promote tourism in the region.

What are the major upgrades?

The new generation of the train known as the “Vande Bharat 2.0” is equipped with upgraded features as compared to those found in the previous generation of the train. The one launched last months between Gandhinagar-Mumbai is another Vande Bharat 2.0

The new generation of the train cost around Rs 115 crore, which is 15 crores more than the previous model. The new specifications were carried out after taking into account the feedback received from the public over the past three years.

Vande Bharat 2.0 trains can reach a speed of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 52 seconds, with a top speed of up to 180 kilometers an hour. The trains weigh around 392 tonnes, 38 tonnes lighter than the previous versions. It is also more comfortable and steady that its predecessor in terms of the rising index.

Talking about its advanced safety features, the new generation of the train comes equipped with a collision avoidance system known as KAVACH, which was not available in the previous generation. The coaches also have disaster lights, and there are eight flat-screen-side cameras on the train’s exterior. Passenger-guard communication is also provided in the coaches, and there is an automatic voice recording facility. The new train set is higher, making it safe from floods up to 650 mm, up from 400 mm.

New passenger riding experience and amenities

In addition to the standard seat, the new generation of the train also comes with a side recliner option for all passengers. The executive coaches have 180-degree rotating seats, which are equipped with a photo-catalytic air purification system that will remove 99 percent of harmful germs, the Indian railways have said.

Vande Bharat 2.0 comes with a centralized coach monitoring system, which is equipped with CCTV cameras. It also supports data at a rate of 1 GB per second, which will allow users to stream more audio-visual content seamlessly. The onboard infotainment system features a wifi-enabled device, and the LCD display in each coach has been increased to 32 inches from 24 inches.