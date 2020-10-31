PM Modi boards India’s first seaplane; takes maiden flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati

SpiceJet has planned to run four round-trips of the seaplanes in one day. Image: Twitter/Spiceshuttle

After commemorating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas at Statue of Unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded India’s first seaplane and marked its start for other people. PM Modi inaugurated seaplane service on Saturday and travelled from Kevadia to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. With the new services, the Statue of Unity in Kevadia will now be connected to the riverfront of Sabarmati. The plane takes off from lake number 3 near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

It is to note that in India, the seaplane services have been started by aviation company, SpiceJet. The government is providing incentives and benefits for the services via the central scheme Udaan. Notably, the scheme has been implemented under a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Gujarat government, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The 19-seater seaplane (Twin Otter 300 seaplane) has been leased by Spicejet and it will be ferrying 14 passengers from the Patel statue to Sabarmati riverfront. This will improve connectivity and cut down the travel time between the two places. To be sure, Sabarmati in Ahmedabad is 200km away from Kevadia and it takes about four hours when travelling by road. Now, the time will be cut to just one hour.

SpiceJet has planned to run four round-trips of the seaplanes in one day. This means that the flight will run eight times between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The tickets are expected to cost Rs 4800 for passengers. Round trip tickets can also be booked for the seaplane.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi travels on the maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district pic.twitter.com/5e9w6PdAgs — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Telangana along with Andaman & Nicobar administrations were also asked to submit proposals for potential locations where water aerodromes can be set up to boost the tourism sector. For Gujarat, such services have started from October 31.