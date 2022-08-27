PM to inaugurate pedestrian-only ‘Atal Bridge’ in Gujarat: Check stunning pictures of bridge, its design & connectivity here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Gujarat to launch the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’, a foot-over bridge (FOB) on the Sabarmati river with a ‘spectacular’ design and LED lighting. He will also address a gathering at the Khadi Utsav program near the Sabarmati Riverfront during his two-day visit to commemorate the contributions of the Khadi artisans in India’s freedom struggle. Over 7,500 artisans from Gujarat will be participating in the event.

“From the same venue, the PM will inaugurate the foot over bridge, built by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation and named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said a state government release. PM Modi also took to Twitter and shared pictures of the bridge. “Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular!” he wrote.

“An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront!” he described the bridge while sharing a video.

An exemplary landmark of the Sabarmati Riverfront! https://t.co/yINPbgnAv5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2022

Here are some interesting features of the pedestrian-only bridge:

It is constructed between the Sardar Bridge and Ellis Bridge. The design is inspired by a kite festival organised in the city.

The Atal Bridge has an impressive structure and eye-catching LED lighting. It has a width of 14 meters and a length of 300 meters. The bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes.

The railing of the bridge has been built with glass and stainless steel and the roof is made up of colourful fabric with colours inspired by kites. They protect people from harsh climates.

The FOB was approved by the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL) to connect both banks of the Sabarmati river, at an approximate cost of Rs 74 crore.

The FOB connects Multi Level Car Parking and various public developments on East and West Bank from the plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to the proposed Art/Cultural/Exhibition Centre on East Bank.

Apart from being used by pedestrians, the Atal Bridge can also be used by cyclists to cross the river. It allows people to enjoy the view from the middle of the water body.

The Atal Bridge is designed in such a way that it can be used by people from both the upper and lower levels of the river.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will be in Bhuj to attend the inauguration of a memorial that will be dedicated to the people who died due to the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2001. The memorial will be a fitting tribute to the people of the region who showed their resilience following the disaster, a PMO statement read.