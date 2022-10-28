Planning your next trip? Nat Geo announces ‘BEST OF THE WORLD 2023’ list, unveils 25 amazing places

With just two months left, the countdown for the New Year has already started. People have started searching for destinations for holidays with family and friends and obviously it is never too early to start planning for next year’s big trips.

Meanwhile, National Geographic has come up with its annual “Best of the world 2023” list and unveiled 25 extraordinary places to inspire your next trip! The list is divided into five official categories. Hopefully, 2023 will not only witness a big “return to travel” but also people will rediscover wonderful places.

“We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore over the last few years, so with this year’s list, we really wanted to get back to identifying positive stories about destinations and communities,” said Amy Alipio, Senior Editor, National Geographic Travel, said in a statement.

For 2023, Nat Geo’s “Best of the World” is themed around travel destinations and experiences that leverage the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities and environments, both natural and built. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World” list for the year ahead celebrates destinations and travel experiences that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it, grouped by category: Family, Adventure, Community, Culture, and Nature, as per a press release.

Here is the list of Nat Geo’s “Best of the World 2023”:

a) Culture

Busan, South Korea

Appian Way, Italy

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Charleston, South Carolina

Egypt

b) Adventure

Choquequirao, Peru

Utah

New Zealand

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

Austrian Alps

c) Community

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ghana

Alberta, Canada

Laos

d) Nature

Scottish Highlands

Slovenia

Botswana

Azores

Big Bend National Park, Texas

e) Family

San Francisco, California

Colombia

Trinidad and Tobago

Manchester, UK

Switzerland

Interestingly, there is no mention of India in the list.