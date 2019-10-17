Planning vacations in Maldives, Kerala? SpiceJet announces daily direct flights to Male, Thiruvananthapuram

To boost tourism, SpiceJet is starting direct daily flight on the Thiruvananthapuram-Male route. SpiceJet has also introduced new flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector.

Good news for travellers flying to Maldives, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as SpiceJet has announced new flights to Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Male. The SpiceJet’s flight services on these routes will begin on November 20. This is for the first time that SpiceJet will connect Thiruvananthapuram with Male and Chennai on its network with daily non-stop flights.

With the new flights, passengers from Thiruvananthapuram will be now able to easily travel to a host of other cities both on SpiceJet's domestic as well as international network.

SpiceJet flight prices: SpiceJet flight prices are starting at Rs 2501 on Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram route, Rs 3009 on Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai route, Rs 5539 on Thiruvananthapuram- Male and Rs 7091 on Male-Thiruvananthapuram. Bookings are now open and can be done on the airline’s official website www.spicejet.com, and SpiceJet’s mobile app.

SpiceJet flight schedule: Flight number SG 3073 will depart from Chennai International Airport (MAA) at 9.50 am and will reach Trivandrum International Airport (TRV) in Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 am. SG 3074 will leave from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.55 pm and reach Chennai at 7.45 pm. SG 91 will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 12.30 pm and will reach Male at 1.55 pm (local time). SG 92 will depart from Male at 2.45 pm (local time) and will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.45 pm.

SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes. SpiceJet operates 590 average daily flights to 63 destinations, including 53 domestic and 10 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 77 Boeing 737, 32 Bombardier Q-400s and four B737 freighters. SpiceJet offers business class seating – SpiceBiz – on key domestic routes. The majority of the airline’s fleet offers SpiceMax, the most spacious economy class seating in India.