Planning to visit Uttarakhand? State Tourism Development Board urges tourists to remain updated on weather and routes

With weather expected to change in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in several parts of Uttarakand including the Char Dham route. Due to this, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has asked pilgrims to plan their trips only after getting full information regarding routes and weather through the toll-free number run by the state government. The department has also urged pilgrims to carry an umbrella, woolen clothes, raincoat, waterproof walking stick, trekking shoes,cap, and gloves during their journey. The met department predicted heavy showers and heavy showers in some places across the state. It also predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in several areas of Kumaon division and Garhwal division. It has also issued warnings of light landslides, road closures, rock falls,and water rising in rivers and streams in the districts that are prone to heavy rains.

It is because of this reason that tourists have been advised to remain updated on weather and routes before travelling to the state. The toll free number for people are 0135-1364 and 0135-2559898, 0135-2552627 . This includes tourist control room toll-free numbers 1070 or 0135-276066, Apart from these, the official website of the weather department, mausam.imd.gov.in)will also provide real-time weather updates.

Meanwhile, according to reports, nearly 21 lakh devotees took part in the Char Dham Yatra since the pilgrimage started on May 3, 2022, a statement by Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple committee said on June 16., 2022. As per the temple committee, while the ytra has witnesses in the number of pilgrims, there was smooth to all four dhams

