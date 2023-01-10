Planning to visit Thailand? Check latest COVID advisory issued for international travellers here

If you are someone who likes being around water and loves to shop, then Thailand has to be on your bucket list. However, keeping the increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe, Thailand has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all international travellers. Take a look at the rules:

All international passengers will now have to produce a certificate confirming that they are fully vaccinated for COVID before arriving in the country.

As per a statement issued by The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), all foreign flyers must show a certificate or a letter certifying that they have recovered from COVID within six months, and or are fully vaccinated.

If the traveller has not yet taken all the doses of vaccination, then the passenger will have to provide a medical certificate explaining the reason behind being not vaccinated.

All airlines will check and verify the documents of international passengers before they board the flight to Thailand.

That’s not all, CAAT has also released a list of how many doses are required for various types of COVID vaccines on its official website.

This move comes after China opened its border for travel. In October, the vaccination requirement was scarped but has been re-adopted due to the coronavirus situation in China.

The new guidelines do not apply to Thai passport holders or passengers transiting through Thailand.

For the unversed, Thailand is one of the countries where the Indian rupee is stronger.