Planning to visit Statue of Unity? Here are cost, details of tour packages with stay at Narmada tent city

Statue of Unity has completed its first anniversary and the world’s tallest statue standing at 182-metre (over 597 feet) has become a prominent tourist destination across the world as well as in India. The engineering marvel was built on October 31, 2018 to pay homage to independent India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If you are yet to witness the gigantic architecture, then it’s time to pack your bags and visit the place. Visitors must take note that Statue of Unity remains closed on Monday.

Statue of Unity authorities offer two types of packages- 1. Statue of Unity package, 2. Statue of Unity tent city package.

Statue of Unity package spans through day-long activities. The package covers entry ticket, Valley of Flower, Museum and Audio-Video Gallery, Viewing Gallery, Sardar Sarovar Dam View Point, laser show, lunch-dinner, a/c transportation, tour manager, and water.

From the cost point of view, the Statue of Unity package is categorised into two. The standard package, and luxury package. Adults availing ‘Standard Package’ must pay Rs 2000 per person. For a child aged 3 to 15, parents must pay Rs 1850 per individual. To avail ‘Luxury Package’, adults must pay Rs 3500 per person and children must pay Rs 3350 per individual aged 3 to 15.

‘Statue of Unity tent city package’ also has ‘Luxury Packages’ and ‘Economy Packages’. The two-day long ‘Luxury packages’ comprises- check-in at Tent City located near Sadhu Bet, lunch, visit to Sardar Sarovar Dam view, selfie point, Valley of Flowers on seat-in-coach basis, visit to Statue of Unity on seat-in-coach basis, light refreshment, the Statue of Unity laser show on Seat-in-Coach basis, dinner and entertainment activity at Amphitheatre on the first day. On the second day, visitors will be provided morning tea, breakfast followed by check-out.

Package rates (Monday to Thursday) – Twin sharing at royal cottages would cost you Rs 7500. Rs 4700 applicable for an extra person. Twin sharing at premium cottages would cost you Rs 6000. Rs 3750 would be levied for an extra person.

Package rates (Friday to Sunday)- Twin sharing at royal cottages will cost you Rs 8000. Rs 5000 will be levied on extra person. Twin sharing at premium cottages will cost you Rs 7000 and Rs 4300 will be levied on extra person.

Package rates for Villa (All days)- Twin sharing at presidential villa (4PAX) will cost you Rs 55,000 and Rs 9600 will be levied for extra person. Twin sharing at Royal Villa (2PAX) will cost you Rs 29000 and Rs 8000 is levied on extra person.

The Economy packages also cover two days. On Day 1, there will be checking-in at Tent City, Sadhu Bet, lunch at dinning area, visit to Sardar Sarovar Dam and Selfie Point on seat-in-coach basis, high tea, visit to Statue of Unity on Seat-in-coach basis, return to Narmada tent city, dinner at dining area, enjoy the cultural and entertainment activities at the resort.

On Day 2, there will be hiking tour with the guide, breakfast at the dining area, check-out tent city.

Premium A/C tents: Single sharing will cost you Rs 9000, twin sharing Rs 12000. Rs 4000 will be levied on extra person.

Delux A/C tents: Single sharing will cost you Rs 6750, twin sharing Rs 9000 and Rs 3000 will be levied on extra person.

Standard Non-A/C tents: Single sharing will cost you Rs 4500, twin sharing Rs 6000. Rs 2000 will be levied on Rs 2000.