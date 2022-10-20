Planning to visit Sri Lanka? Try Mastercard’s ‘Sri Lanka with Love’ for deals and discounts

As the situation in Sri Lanka continues to improve, Mastercard has launched ‘Sri Lanka with Love’, a campaign to encourage Indian tourists to explore the vast array of unforgettable experiences offered by the Island nation. As part of the campaign, Mastercard has collaborated with over 50 merchant partners such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, and tour operators to promote Sri Lanka as a preferred destination for Indian tourists. Mastercard cardholders planning to visit Sri Lanka can explore the entire suite of benefits on Mastercard’s Priceless Specials website.

Travellers’ confidence in Sri Lanka as a viable destination has risen significantly as several countries eased their travel advisories. Given the start of the festive season in India, improved socioeconomic stability, and a favourable currency exchange rate, the country is a perfect holiday destination for Indian travellers who seek serene landscapes, sun-kissed beaches, wildlife, adventure sports, exotic food, and pilgrimage to some of the world’s ancient cities.



Harin Fernando, Minister of Tourism, Sri Lanka said, “The mix of unique experiences, cultural and geographical proximity and affordability make Sri Lanka one of the most preferred international tourism destinations for Indian travellers. On top of this, Mastercard’s ‘Sri Lanka with Love’ campaign will provide even greater value to Indian tourists for their spends during their trip. We are confident that this partnership will go a long way towards re-establishing Sri Lanka’s credibility as a safe and affordable tourism destination.”

Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “The authentic and diverse experiences offered by the island country make it one of the most desirable holiday destinations. Between January-September 2022, Indian travellers comprised more than 16 percent of all international arrivals to Sri Lanka. Moreover, as socioeconomic conditions in Sri Lanka improve, Mastercard is delighted to offer Mastercard cardholders in India an array of meaningful rewards and experiences to entice them to visit Sri Lanka again, or for the first time.”

Since 2018, Mastercard has partnered with Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) to promote the country as a preferred tourism destination across key source markets. In January 2020, Sri Lanka became the first destination in South Asia to join Mastercard’s coveted Priceless Cities program, a carefully curated list of destinations that offer exclusive experiences to Mastercard cardholders. In December 2020, Mastercard entered into an agreement with SLTPB to offer Mastercard’s Tourism Insights platform and consulting services at no cost to the Government to support the revival of Sri Lanka’s tourism sector, post Covid-19.