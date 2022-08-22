Planning to visit Nepal? Take DTC’s AC bus from Delhi to Kathmandu; Check route timings and fare

Traveling to Nepal from Delhi is much more convenient now with the introduction on New AC Volvo Bus Service between Delhi and Kathmandu sometime back in June this year. The bus service was stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With a direct bus link between the two capitals, travelers can now reach Nepal by land without changing buses or trains at various transit points near Indo-Nepal border.



Delhi Kathmandu Bus timing and route



The Delhi-Nepal bus starts from Delhi’s Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus terminal, Delhi Gate at 10 am in the morning and then takes Delhi-Agra-Kanpur-Lucknow route. The bus takes Lucknow Expressway which reduces its journey length by 49 kilometres. There are plans to starts the bus at 5 am from Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila. The bus will then pick passengers from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Bus terminal at 6 am and start for Kathmandu at 7 am.



Presently, it cover the approx 1250 KM distance between Delhi and Kathmandu in 30 hours but if it starts at 7 am, the bus will be able to cross the border in the same night reducing the travel time by 5 to 6 hours. The bus will have two halts in India and one in Nepal. In India, it will halt near Agra and then near Lucknow for breakfast and lunch respectively. Passengers can have dinner during its Nepal halt at 10.30 pm.



Delhi-Kathmandu Bus fare

Delhi Transport Corporation operates the bus to Nepal capital and charges Rs 2800 per person as one way fare. Passengers can book the tickets online on DTC’s website as well as purchase it from DTC reservation counters. All 40 seats are available for reservation. The bus reaches Kathmandu at 1 pm next day and drops at Swayambhu Manjusree Yatayat point.



Popularly known as Maitri bus service, it departs from Delhi to Kathmandu on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The return bus from Kathmandu to Delhi leaves on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Passengers traveling between Delhi and Kathmandu are not allowed to disembark or embark enroute except at the scheduled halts.