  • MORE MARKET STATS

Planning to visit Kerala during pandemic? Covid test, quarantine rules, guidelines; you need to know

By: |
New Delhi | January 6, 2021 2:23 PM

Travelling Kerala during Covid Pandemic: The Kerala state government has issued guidelines that stated that there will be no quarantine for domestic tourists who want to stay in the state for less than seven days.

Kerala Covid News Guidelines Quarantine RulesThe Kerala state government has issued guidelines that stated that there will be no quarantine for domestic tourists who want to stay in the state for less than seven days. (Image - Kerala Tourism)

Covid pandemic did put barriers, shackles, and forced us to remain indoors. However, the situation is changing as more people are stepping out adopting new norms. Kerala has always been travelers’ delight due to its scenic beauty, ever enthralling greenery, pacifying backwaters, palatable cuisines, and hospitality. If you want to rejuvenate yourself, God’s Own Country is surely the destination you may choose.

However, since the Coronavirus has changed the world and our mobility, we need to keep certain essential things in our minds and plan accordingly. So, if you are planning for a holiday leisure trip to Kerala, you need to adhere to a few pivotal pointers due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation.

Related News

The Kerala state government has issued guidelines that stated that there will be no quarantine for domestic tourists who want to stay in the state for less than seven days. Domestic tourists must do registration on the “COVID Jagratha portal”.

If Domestic tourists are planning to stay for more than seven days, they need to submit a COVID-negative certificate. Domestic tourists need to undergo RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test for Covid-19 48 hours prior to arrival or upon arrival. The Covid-19 testing must be done at an ICMR or state government-approved laboratory.

However, if a tourist plans to extend staying in Kerala, he or she needs to undergo the Covid-19 test at his or her own cost on the seventh day at an ICMR or state government-approved laboratory. After that, the tourist will need to follow health guidelines. They will have to remain in paid quarantine till the Covid-19 results are declared.

If a tourist stays for more than seven days in Kerala but does not submit the Covid-19 test results prior to arrival, or did not undergo the Covid-19 test upon arrival, will be required to stay in quarantine for seven days. He or she will need to undergo the Covid-19 test on the seventh day. If he or she tests Covid-19 negative then there will be optional quarantine for seven days.

Tourists must avoid travelling if they have any symptoms. Tourists are required to carry sanitizers, face masks, do self-surveillance, and pre-book hotels. Tourists can contact DISHA 1056 if they have a fever, sore throat, cough, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, and fatigue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Planning to visit Kerala during pandemic? Covid test quarantine rules guidelines you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from next week
2Pocket friendly, smart stay in Rishikesh! Leisure Hotel Group launches first hotel, marking 20th in Uttarakhand
3Top travel trends in 2021 for Indian travellers! From remote working, staycations, vacation rentals to ‘bleisure’ & more