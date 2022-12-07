Planning to visit Bihar? Visit the hidden gems without worrying about money

The place which was once home to the most prosperous ancient Indian kingdoms is definitely a reason to visit this holiday season. If you are in a dilemma as to what to expect and explore, this list will surely help you with the hidden gems. The trick to visit without worrying about money is by choosing SanKash, a travel fintech whose “Travel Now Pay Later” policy will make travel more accessible, reachable and affordable. Now that you know the trick, mark these places in your map and get set to go!

Gaya

The place is not only commercial but is also known for being a pilgrimage Centre. Known for being a transit point for the Buddhist pilgrimage center of Bodhgaya. You guessed it right, it was under this tree that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. For the food lovers the place will surely serve your sweet cravings with sweets like tilkut, khaja and kesariya peda.

Also read: Guide for CEOs planning a vacation: Know what expenses you can write off

Nalanda

We know it was there in your checklist. If you are planning to visit this place, you are not only going to visit the oldest university of India but also the most essential part of Bihar. If you are an aesthete, you will undoubtedly come across old stupas, monasteries, temples, and chaityas that were constructed by Ashoka and Harshavardhana, two Gupta Kings.

Navlakha

Palace, Rajnagar- Never heard of this beautiful palace before? The most amazing thing about this palace is that despite suffering destruction due to an earthquake this palace stills adorns the beauty which reflects the architectural brilliance. Built by Maharaja Rameshwar Singh, the palace is decked of gardens, ponds, and temples.

Also read: Best luxury destinations every CEO should visit before the year ends

Telhar Kund, Kaimur

We are sure you were not expecting this beautiful waterfall that is located in kaimur district in Bihar. The major attraction around the place is Maa Mundeshwari Temple which is the oldest and also the most prominent temples of the place. The Karamchat Dam which is located close to the place is another perfect place for picnics with family and friends.