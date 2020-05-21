Planning to take domestic flights? Instructions you must follow inside the aircraft and after your journey!

In the released guidelines, Centre has given out detailed instructions for passengers to take while they are on the flight and once the passenger arrives at his destination.
Domestic flights resume: Centre releases on-flight guidelines for passengers! Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the domestic flights will resume operations from May 25. The development comes two months after all civil flights had been grounded in view of the coronavirus pandemic. After the announcement, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday released detailed guidelines so that all the stakeholders take necessary precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus due to the resumption of operations.
Domestic flight guidelines: Detailed instructions for passengers
On-flight instructions
- For the entire duration of the flight, passengers must ensure hygiene and sanitization and should minimise face-to-face interaction.
- They should attempt to minimise the use of the lavatory and any non-essential movement must be avoided.
- Queuing at the lavatory would not be allowed and only one attendant would be permitted for children and elderly.
- While water bottles would be available at the gallery area or on the seats, the airlines will not provide any meals.
- Consumption of any eatables inside the aircraft would be prohibited.
- No newspapers or magazines will be available inside the cabin, and no on-board sale of any kind would take place.
- In case any passenger feels fatigued, uncomfortable or has a cough, the same must be brought to the immediate attention of the crew so that the passenger can be taken care of.
Instructions for passengers to be followed from airport to the destination
- The travellers must deboard the plane in a sequential order and no one should rush towards the exit gate.
- Social distancing as well as sanitization must be followed at the arrival gate, aerobridges, ramps, coaches and jet ladders.
- Passengers are advised to use baggage trolleys in the arrival hall sparingly.
- Travellers must wait at the baggage hold area till the baggage arrives on the conveyor belt in batches.
- Transit passengers would not be permitted to exit the transit area.
- Only authorised taxis maintaining hygiene standards should be used by passengers for travel to their destination, and only these taxis would be allowed to pick up passengers from the airport.
- While travelling in any mode of transportation, hygiene standards and social distancing norms must be followed by the travellers.
- Upon arrival, travellers would be required to adhere to health protocols issued by the destination state or UT.
