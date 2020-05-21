Planning to take domestic flights? Instructions you must follow inside the aircraft and after your journey!

Ensuring hygiene and sanitization on-flight is a must.

Domestic flights resume: Centre releases on-flight guidelines for passengers! Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the domestic flights will resume operations from May 25. The development comes two months after all civil flights had been grounded in view of the coronavirus pandemic. After the announcement, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday released detailed guidelines so that all the stakeholders take necessary precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus due to the resumption of operations.

Catch live updates on domestic flight booking here

In the released guidelines, Centre has given out detailed instructions for passengers to take while they are on the flight and once the passenger arrives at his destination.

Domestic flight guidelines: Detailed instructions for passengers

On-flight instructions

For the entire duration of the flight, passengers must ensure hygiene and sanitization and should minimise face-to-face interaction.

They should attempt to minimise the use of the lavatory and any non-essential movement must be avoided.

Queuing at the lavatory would not be allowed and only one attendant would be permitted for children and elderly.

While water bottles would be available at the gallery area or on the seats, the airlines will not provide any meals.

Consumption of any eatables inside the aircraft would be prohibited.

No newspapers or magazines will be available inside the cabin, and no on-board sale of any kind would take place.

In case any passenger feels fatigued, uncomfortable or has a cough, the same must be brought to the immediate attention of the crew so that the passenger can be taken care of.

Instructions for passengers to be followed from airport to the destination