Planning to go Skiing this Winter? Find out the top three Ski destinations

Just in time for peak ski season, if your idea of spending winter includes snow and skiing, and if you are ready to hit the slopes during this winter find out what are the top 3 ski destinations.

Relaxing on a beach or exploring a historical city are still trendy but nothing beats the excitement of adventure and sports travel. Travelers are increasingly opting for experiential holidays and adventure getaways. According to recent data from Klook’s, ski-related bookings on the platform surged 341 per cent year-over-year growth when comparing November to December 2017 with the same period in 2018.

1. Dubai – This mention might seem confusing to many. Though Dubai might be surrounded by deserts, Ski Dubai lures travelers from around the globe. At the world’s largest snow park, which was named World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort 2018 at last year’s World Ski Awards, you can choose your own adventure. Popular adventures you must try includes: ride on a traditional toboggan down the snow hills or zoom down the twin-track bobsled, climb inside a human hamster ball, and roll down the gentle slopes, play interactive games in the snow cavern and polish your snowballing skills, hang out with the penguins, and also to see snow penguins up close and swimming under the water, you can book the Polar-Express package.

2. Japan – Japan continues to top the charts as a world-class ski destination. The Snow Town Yeti Ski Trip from Tokyo gives you the best views of snow-kissed mountains and mesmerizing views of Mount Fuji. For a better and exclusive experience, you can also try the Private Ski and Snowboard Lesson in Yuzawa to take your skills to the next level. Also, a wide range of courses is available, from beginner courses to advanced slopes. You can enjoy skiing right on Mt. Fuji, located on the 2nd station of this iconic mountain.

3. South Korea – 2018 Winter Olympic were held here. The Vivaldi Park in South Korea, will spoil you for choice. Within the picturesque park, travelers can ski, sled, or just admire the candlelit streets. Another way to experience South Korea’s majestic mountains is on a Gangwon-Do Nami Island and Elysian Gangchon Ski Resort Day Tour. About an hour northeast of Seoul, this picturesque address is the only ski resort that can be reached by subway. Elysian Gangchon is perfect for a winter getaway near Seoul, especially for people who like greenery as this place is surrounded by a lush forest and beautiful river. You can explore the snowy slopes with ski gear and instructor services. You can also take a ferry to Nami Island, which is popular for its gorgeous tree-lined avenues.