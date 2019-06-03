Planning to board world’s longest flight? Flying halfway round the globe set to get less comfortable

Flights half way around the globe are set to be even less comfortable than expected - that\u2019s if the marathon 20-hour non-stop services from Sydney to London get off the ground at all. Qantas Airways Ltd. has ditched the notion of rolling out bunks, beds, a gym or even a creche for passengers enduring the world\u2019s longest commercial flight. Instead, they\u2019ll be given a space to have a stretch and a drink of water, Qantas Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said Monday in Seoul. The more spartan comfort levels underscore Qantas\u2019s challenge as it tries to break through what it calls aviation\u2019s last frontier. There are other barriers, too: While Joyce said the planes proposed by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE for the ultra long-haul flights can make the distance, neither can carry the weight that Qantas initially targeted. Speaking to reporters in Seoul at the annual gathering of airline bosses, Joyce said he still needs Qantas pilots to agree to the longer working hours the ultra-long flights will entail. \u201cThere are a significant number of hurdles to overcome but we think we can make this work,\u201d he said. \u201cThere\u2019s still not full payload on each aircraft, but there\u2019s enough we think to make it commercially viable if the other parts of the business case get there.\u201d Deadline Looms Qantas expects to receive final aircraft proposals from Boeing and Airbus by August. That will include the price of the plane, as well as guarantees on fuel efficiency, maintenance costs and reliability. Joyce said he\u2019ll order the jets by year-end if he decides to push ahead with the flights, which are known at Qantas as Project Sunrise. Qantas has said it\u2019s sizing up the long-range Airbus A350 against Boeing\u2019s 777X. Boeing or Airbus would deliver the aircraft in 2022 and the first flights would be in 2023, he said. Still, there\u2019s little margin for error. For example, the Sydney-London service won\u2019t be able to carry extra freight, Joyce said. Direct flights to New York from Sydney are more achievable, he said. Qantas is trying to roll out a network of super-long direct services connecting Australia\u2019s eastern seaboard with South America, South Africa and North America as rising oil prices squeeze profit margins. Even after promoting Project Sunrise for years, Joyce said he\u2019d be ruthless. \u201cWe will kill the project\u201d if the economics don\u2019t stack up, he said. Joyce said the planes will have sections for first class, business, premium economy and economy passengers.